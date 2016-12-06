South Norfolk Council’s Help Hub responds to 1,000th request

A South Norfolk Council-run help hub has responded to its 1,000th request since being set up two years ago.

The South Norfolk Help Hub, based at the council offices in Long Stratton, offers help to people as soon as they need it. It brings together organisations that support people such as the police, health visitors, and social services, providing a single point of contact for residents in difficulty.

We now offer more services than ever before and have developed strong links with schools, health services and other organisations to help nip problems in the bud before they spiral out of control Councillor Yvonne Bendle

It can offer practical support, advice and guidance.

Councillor Yvonne Bendle, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing and Early Intervention said: “The Help Hub has been incredibly successful supporting people in all stages of life. From young families, to the elderly, it has helped people to get back on track, stay independent and feel less isolated.

“We now offer more services than ever before and have developed strong links with schools, health services and other organisations to help nip problems in the bud before they spiral out of control.”

“If you, or someone you know may need our help, then I urge you to get in touch as we can really make a difference.”

The council say every £1 spent on supporting people when they first need help can save £72 when assisting those when in a crisis.

For more information, see www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/help-hub or call 01508 533933