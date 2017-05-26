South Norfolk Council only second authority in the country to receive ‘platinum’ recognition

South Norfolk Council is celebrating after scooping a level of accreditation achieved by only a handful of organisations in the country.

It has been awarded Investors in People Platinum, an international standard for people management.

South Norfolk is only the second council in the country to receive it.

Chief Executive Sandra Dineen said: “I’m delighted that the drive, ambition and achievements of our staff has translated into the recognition that South Norfolk is one of the highest performing councils in the country.”