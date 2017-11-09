South Norfolk Council leader praises ‘fantastic’ news as authority shortlisted for two prestigious national awards

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller has hailed the authority’s “fantastic” news of being shortlisted for a pair of prestigious national awards.

It is up for awards in two categories at the national Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards – as Entrepreneurial Council of the Year and in the Public / Public Partnership category for its work with the South Norfolk Help Hub.

The partnership work of the Help Hub has also been recognised in a report published, following an inspection of Norfolk Constabulary.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. “Being nominated in the Entrepreneurial Council of the Year category underlines the efforts that the Council is making to promote economic growth in the district and our understanding of the need to deliver infrastructure alongside housing, while finding new, efficient ways to deliver the services that our residents need.

“The recognition of our work with the Help Hub shows our determination to make sure that no one gets left behind.

“The Help Hub offers a single point of access to 15 agencies, all working together to provide the help that our vulnerable residents need at the time they need it.”

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “To be shortlisted for an LGC Award shows a council service is among the country’s most innovative, and doing the most to support the needs of local residents as councils face continuing budget cuts.

“We should salute the council officers and councillors doing the most to ensure our vital public services thrive in the era of austerity.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in at London’s Grosvenor House on March 21, March 2018.

The full lists of finalists for the awards can be seen online at awards.lgcplus.com