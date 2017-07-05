South Norfolk Council launches 17th Design Awards to recognise best architects, designers and buildings

South Norfolk Council is on the hunt for outstanding buildings at the forefront of design.

The 17th Design Awards has been launched, which celebrates the best of the districts architects, designers and developers.

Past winners have included family homes, a library, schools and community centres.

South Norfolk Council’s Design Champion Councillor Barry Stone said: “I am always delighted by the high quality of entries, there are some wonderful buildings in South Norfolk and it’s fantastic that we can celebrate the local expertise, hard work and vision involved in creating them.”

The closing date for nominations is August 25, with the awards presentation taking place in November at Wymondham Abbey.

For more information, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/designawards