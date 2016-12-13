South Norfolk Council issues warning over rogue waste collectors

Residents and businesses are being warned about using unregistered waste collectors.

The warning from South Norfolk Council comes after an increase in reports of unlicensed companies offering to collect people’s unwanted items for cash, and then later fly-tipping them.

They are putting the legitimate waste collectors at a disadvantage, blighting our beautiful countryside and turning residents into criminals Councillor Kay Mason-Billig

Cabinet Member for Environment and Recycling, Councillor Kay Mason-Billig, said: “It may seem like a cheap option, but what many people don’t realise is that by using these unlawful companies, they themselves risk a hefty fine and a criminal record.

“As well as cold calling properties where waste can be seen awaiting disposal, rogue waste collectors are also now using social media to look for trade.

“They are putting the legitimate waste collectors at a disadvantage, blighting our beautiful countryside and turning residents into criminals.”

A spokesperson for the council said any company offering to take away waste should be a registered waste carrier and people should ask to see their license.

They should also provide a receipt, which should include the date and time of the collection, a description of the waste, and a record of where it is being disposed.

The Council is urging anyone who is approached by a rogue waste collector to try and get the vehicle plate number, a description of them, and report the incident to the Council free on 0808 168 2999.