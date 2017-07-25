South Norfolk Council invites local groups to celebrate Silver Sunday

South Norfolk Council is offering local groups the chance to host their own Silver Sunday events to help older people get out and about.

The council is currently inviting the groups to apply for funding to help celebrate Silver Sunday in October.

Grants of up to £200 are up for grabs to help fund community-led events that raise awareness of services and support available for older people.

Events for Silver Sunday must be held between October 1 and 8.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet member, Yvonne Bendle said. “This is the third year that the Council has supported Silver Sunday. We have seen some fantastic events with fun and free activities designed to help older people get out and about, try new things and meet new people.

“Silver Sunday is an opportunity to celebrate the value and knowledge that older people contribute to our communities while helping to combat loneliness and isolation.”

Grants are open to community groups or organisations, town and parish councils based in South Norfolk and are to cover the costs of staging and promoting the events and activities.

Applications close September 15. For more information, go to south-norfolk.gov.uk/community-grants.