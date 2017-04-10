South Norfolk Council awarded £70,000 to expand Community Connectors scheme

South Norfolk Council has gained a £70,000 boost to help expand its network of Community Connectors and the services which they offer.

Awarded by the Department for Communities and Local Government, the grant will be used to extend the current provisions across the whole district, to help put people in touch with services, agencies and community groups that can improve their quality of life.

It will also allow the council to kickstart a new scheme called Social Prescribing, in which Community Connectors will bring their knowledge to GPs’ surgeries, to provide non-medical and community support.

Tim Horspole, Director of Growth and Localism at South Norfolk Council, said: “Social Prescribing is an innovative and growing movement, which has the potential to reduce the financial burden on the NHS, and a multitude of other services.

“Whether a person is suffering from dementia, an isolated first time mum, or someone suffering from depression after a bereavement, our Connectors will be able to point them in the right direction to get the help and support they need.

“It’s also true that people engaged in social prescribing are more likely to become active members of the community – which is great as it will help to create stronger communities which promote wellbeing.”

To learn more, please visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/community-connectors