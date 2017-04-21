South Norfolk Council announces £2m investment plan for Long Stratton Leisure Centre

South Norfolk Council says it has shown a commitment to continue to invest in the “health and well-being of its residents” after announcing plans for a £2m improvement scheme at Long Stratton Leisure Centre.

The authority says the investment will provide “appealing” yet “affordable” leisure facilities for all, hoping the centre will become a community hub for “years to comxe”.

Long Stratton Leisure Centre is an integral part of the local community and as such improvements to the centre will work alongside the plan for the whole community Sandra Dinneen, Chief Executive, South Norfolk Council

South Norfolk Council’s Chief Executive, Sandra Dinneen said. “Long Stratton Leisure Centre is an integral part of the local community and as such improvements to the centre will work alongside the plan for the whole community set out in the Long Stratton Area Action Plan.

“We know that Long Stratton is going to grow with more than 1,800 new houses being built and this investment will mean that the leisure centre is ready for the increased demand that this planned growth will bring.

“We have consulted our leisure members and the wider community to ensure these improvements are what our residents both want and need.”

A spokesperson added: “Leisure facilities are important to the local community and the investment is part of the creation of a multisport ‘hub’ that will address the current and future sporting needs of both Long Stratton and the surrounding villages.”

A new £440,000 3G football pitch, funded through contributions from South Norfolk Council, Long Stratton High School, Long Stratton Football Club, and the Prmier League and The FA Facilities Fund, opened earlier this year.

And there are plans afoot for a new sports pavilion at Manor Road Playing Fields.

For more, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/leisure