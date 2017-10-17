South Norfolk community engagement officer honoured after being recognised by chief constable

South Norfolk community engagement officer Jim Squires says it is an honour and a privilege to have been recognised for his work just one year after his new role was established.

The community engagement officer role was established by Norfolk Police to help community connection between towns, villages, and public and constabulary in the county’s seven districts, following a successful three-month trial in King’s Lynn.

And at the tenth annual Norfolk Safer Community Awards in Norwich, the engagement officers were victors in the Chief Constable’s Special Recognition Award.

PC Squires told the Diss Express: “It is and honour and a privilege for my colleagues and I to be recognised for the work we have completed in the first year. It also shows that the investment the constabulary has undertaken to create this role is committed to ensuring that members of the public are listened to and have a say in the way we deliver our policing plan.

“We have had real success this year with increasing the number of followers on social media, and creating local engagement strategies with the use of Street surgeries and public meetings.

“I hope we can continue to develop initiatives around engaging with the public and encourage the public to speak to us, we are here to listen, we don’t always get it right and we don’t have all the answers, the public are our eyes and ears and we need their information and ideas.

“It’s difficult for the public to sometimes get hold of an individual officer due to shift work and rest days, by having an officer that is available during the week within office hours as a point of contact only strengthens our commitment to the public.”