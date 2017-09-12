South Norfolk and Broadland District councils to investigate ways to work more closely together

Two councils are to ask their members for permission to investigate how they can working more closely together.

South Norfolk Council and Broadland District Council want to look into ways of how the two authorities could collaborate through a shared officer team, while still retaining individual council sovereignty.

They want to carry out an initial four to six month feasibility study to look into new opportunities to support economic and housing growth, quality of life and improve service delivery.

In a joint statement, Cllr John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council and Cllr Andrew Proctor, leader of Broadland District Council, said: “Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council have similar geographies, demographics and economies and this potential collaboration could be a positive foundation for both councils.

“We already have a strong history of working together in terms of delivering growth and prosperity for the region, as well as services that make a difference to the lives of our residents.

“Both councils are realistic and appreciate that due to reduced government funding, steps must be taken by local authorities to develop innovative ways to provide efficient services, build resilience, generate savings and develop new income streams.

“We believe this potential collaboration could be a further step on that journey as a our shared culture and ethos of driving commercialisation, an entrepreneurial style in the way services are delivered and a commitment to providing quality services at the right price show that we are already approaching transformation this way.”

South Norfolk Council will discuss the feasibility study at a full council meeting on September 18 and Broadland District Council on September 21.