South Norfolk and Breckland councils aiming to bring hospital patients home sooner with new service

South Norfolk and Breckland councils are among five authorities working with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a bid to get patients home as soon as they are ready.

The District Direct service supports patients and is designed to prevent unnecessary hospital stays and readmissions – supporting them in their own homes.

Teams from across the councils offer practical help, such as minor adaptations, and residents will also receive information and advice about support available in the local area.

Councillor Yvonne Bendle said: “Patients are often happier and more comfortable when they’re in their own homes.

“By working together, we are able to help ensure that homes are made safe and suitable for patients and that they have access to the help they need at the time they need it.

“Giving people the ability to go home as soon as they are ready also releases hospital beds for patients with more critical conditions.”

Broadland, Norwich City and North Norfolk councils are also working with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.