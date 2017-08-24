Solo Housing’s new chief executive aims to continue charity’s legacy

The new chief executive of a housing charity has pledged to do whatever she can to meet the needs of homeless people in the area.

Carolyn Howell MBE, who previously worked for Shelter, the National Campaign for Homeless People, for 18 years – working in Norfolk, the Eastern region and on national projects – has joined Solo Housing in Diss as its chief executive following the retirement of John Durrant after 14 years in the role.

Diss, Norfolk. UKSOLO Housing new CEO, Carolyn ??Howell. Pictured with staff from left Steph McMahon, Bev McRickus, Alison Butcher and Christina Arnold. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

On her new position, Carolyn said: “Over the past 14 years, John has transformed Solo, developing long-standing relationships with private landlords, housing providers and other key stakeholders and is highly regarded across the housing and homelessness sector in the local area.

“I look forward to building on the work undertaken by John, working with staff, service users and wider stakeholders to continue to provide excellent accommodation and support to single homeless households in Norfolk and Suffolk’.”

As a registered charity, Solo Housing works with single people who find themselves with nowhere to live.

It helps people who simply need a roof over their head and those who need regular help and support to overcome problems that they may be experiencing.

It aims to improve the lives of single homeless households by providing support, advice, information and practical help.

On the challenges ahead, Carolyn said: “I have previously worked at a national level and look forward to working locally.

“With upcoming changes to government homelessness policy, we will need to be dynamic as a charity.

“To help us in this process, we are looking to recruit new trustees to join our well established board particularly someone with a background in finance.”