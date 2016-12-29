Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant generates first electricity ahead of schedule

Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant has generated its first electricity for the national grid — nearly two months ahead of schedule.

The plant will steadily increase its electrical generation to 100 per cent load over the coming days to 44mw, meaning the straw fired plant will generate enough green electricity to supply 82,000 homes and save more than 300,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

In 2013 BWSC and Copenhagen Infrastructure I established a pioneering financial/industrial investor joint venture with the aim to create, own and run power plants.

The company closed its first contract for the Brigg project in 2013 and the project entered commercial operation in January 2016.

The second project is the Snetterton project where the investment decision was taken in November 2014.

Colin Jones, Managing Director of BWSC East Anglia Ltd, said: “We are delighted to see our first renewable power being generated and delivered to the national grid.

“After a complex construction period this is the moment we all look forward to as we manage the transition to a fully operational energy plant.

“We also recognise the need to be a responsible business and work alongside all those in our community, throughout this period we have worked with the local community to ensure we cause as little disturbance as possible whilst supporting them to capture the economic benefits of having a major new business in their area”.

It is claimed the project has already boosted the local economy.

At its peak, nearly 300 people were working on the build phase of the project, with equipment, materials and services sourced locally.

Now in its operational phase, construction staff numbers have been reduced to about 150, with 30 new staff being employed for the sites operation and management.

