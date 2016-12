Four people were injured after a crash on the A11 at Snetterton on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at about 7pm, and involved a Mitsubishi Carisma.

Four were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. One had a serious hand and head injury, another had a hand injury, and two were walking wounded.

None of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.

The road was clear again by 8.20pm.