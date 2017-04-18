SNAP ELECTION: South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss backs early election call

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has backed the Prime Minister’s call for an early general election in June.

MPs have been reacting after Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning her intention to stage a General Election on Thursday, June 8 — only two years after voters last went to the polls to select their representatives in Parliament. This is subject to the House of Commons passing the motion for a General Election to be held, which will require a two-thirds majority of MPs to approve.

Ms Truss, also Lord Chancellor and the Secretary of State of Justice, said: “It is right to have an election now to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter offered his backing to the snap election earlier today, while MP for Bury St Edmunds Jo Churchill said she was “surprised” by the announcement, but believes it is the “right decision”.