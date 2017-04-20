SNAP ELECTION: South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon says election is about more than just Brexit

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon says he believes the snap General Election in June will strengthen the Government’s negotiating position with the EU – but he added the election was about more than just Brexit.

MPs representing the Diss Express area have been reacting this week, after Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Tuesday that a general election would be held on June 8.

On Wednesday, the House of Commons overwhelmingly approved the motion to stage the election this summer – only two years after voters last went to the polls to select their MPs, and well before the election’s previously scheduled date of 2020.

Mr Bacon, who has held the South Norfolk parliamentary seat since 2001, said: “The election will enable Mrs May to secure her leadership before entering Brexit negotiations with the EU.

“It will also clear the air. I think that the country will give the Prime Minister a very clear mandate for the negotiations.

“However, this election will not only be about Brexit.

“Fundamentally, we will be making a clear choice for the future. I believe that Theresa May offers the country the stability, prosperity and strong leadership which the country needs.”