SNAP ELECTION: Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter believes bigger majority would help deliver Brexit

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter says he is pleased with the plan to hold a snap General Election this June, stating the Government’s current small majority would make it “almost impossible” to deliver on Brexit.

MPs have been reacting after Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning her intention to stage a General Election on Thursday, June 8 — only two years after voters last went to the polls to select their representatives in Parliament.

This is subject to the House of Commons passing the motion for a General Election to be held, which will require a two-thirds majority of MPs to approve.

Dr Poulter, who would be standing in the Central Suffolk constituency for the third time, said: “The Brexit vote last year was a momentous decision for Suffolk, Norfolk and the whole of Britain.

“Clearly, the priority must now be to support Theresa May in delivering the democratically expressed will of the people and ensure that Britain gets the best deal it possibly can from the Brexit negotiations.

“I’m pleased that Theresa May called an election because with only a small majority in Parliament, it would make it almost impossible for her to deliver upon the will of the British people and get a good deal for Britain.

“On a personal level, I am looking forward to spending more of the summer at home in Suffolk, out campaigning and meeting people and helping to ensure that we return seven Conservative MPs in our county.”

If it goes ahead, this will be the third General Election for Dr Poulter, who was first elected as Central Suffolk MP in 2010 and then re-elected in 2015.