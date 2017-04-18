SNAP ELECTION: Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill says election is ‘a surprise, but the right decision’

Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket MP Jo Churchill has described the Prime Minster’s call for a snap General Election this summer as “a surprise, but the right decision” to ensure stability.

MPs have been reacting after Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning her intention to stage a General Election on Thursday, June 8 — only two years after voters last went to the polls to select their representatives in Parliament.

This is subject to the House of Commons passing the motion for a General Election to be held, which will require a two-thirds majority of MPs to approve.

Ms Churchill, a Conservative, said: “Although the Prime Minister’s decision to hold a General Election was a surprise, I’m firmly behind her and I do think it’s the right decision.

“If we work hard and show the country what we can deliver with a proper mandate, then with strong leadership we can provide the stability and certainty not only as we go into the (Brexit) negotiations but also beyond our exit from the EU.

“I’m looking forward to going out and fighting for my seat.”