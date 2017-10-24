Skydiver ready to do it again after raising more than £2,000 for Serv Norfolk

Thirteen thousand feet is a long way up, especially if you have never jumped out of an aircraft before.

“And I could feel everyone of them coming down,” said Colin Kilby. “But it was a fantastic experience and I would love to do it again.”

Colin, general manager of the Breckland Lodge Hotel at Attleborough, and friend Connor Holloway completed tandem skydives at Beccles Airport in aid of Serv Norfolk, a charity which provides a motorcycle transport service between Norfolk hospitals for urgently needed medical supplies. “We were overwhelmed by the support offered by friends, family and colleagues and so pleased to raise £2334,” said Colin.