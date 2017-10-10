Sixteen cyclists brave 200 miles from Snetterton and back to raise a staggering £23,000 for Each’s nook appeal

Eager cyclists put their feet to the pedals to raise money for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) – totalling more than £23,000.

Cyclists from across the region came together to tackle a ride of 200 miles over a weekend on September 29 and October 1.

The phenomenal amount raised will pay for a day of care and support in Cambridgeshire and West Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and East Essex, with a few thousand pounds to spare Tal Williams

The charity’s Ride for Life saw 16 people bike across three counties, taking in Each’s hospices at Quidenham in Norfolk, The Treehouse in Ipswich and Milton in Cambridgeshire.

The route started and ended at the home of headline sponsor Johnston Logistics UK, in Snetterton.

Richard Johnston, of Johnston Logistics UK, said: “All of us are delighted to be associated with Each and the now annual Ride for Life.

“We’ve been pleased to sponsor this event for many years and hope we shall be allowed to continue that sponsorship for many years to come. Having lived and worked so close to Quidenham for as long as EACH has been there, we’re very well aware of the dedication of the staff and the excellence of the facility they provide.

“They deserve all the help we and others can give to such an essential charity, now more than ever to help support the development of the nook.”

Overnight stops took place at Premier Inn Ipswich North and Holiday Inn Cambridge.

Tal Williams, EACH fundraiser, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to the group of 16 who rode from Friday to Sunday, as well as the 17 who joined them for individual legs of the ride.

“The phenomenal amount raised will pay for a day of care and support in Cambridgeshire and West Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and East Essex, with a few thousand pounds to spare.”

Each cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia and supports their families. It costs the charity almost £6 million a year to deliver its services and all funds raised through Ride for Life will go towards this.