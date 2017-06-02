Sister of missing man last seen in Dickleburgh two months ago to appear on BBC Crimewatch

The sister of a missing man last seen in Dickleburgh two months ago will make a public plea for information on his whereabouts on the BBC Crimewatch Roadshow later this month.

Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton, was last seen along the A140 at 9.30am on April 4, walking southbound through the village.

His sister, Diana Mays, will take part in the appeal for information on his whereabouts in Cardiff on June 20.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said enquiries were ongoing, and were still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They added one line of enquiry was contacting motorists who used the stretch of the A140 Mr Kedar was last seen in.

Registered owners of vehicles which passed through an ANPR camera ,16 miles south of Dickleburgh, will be contacted.

Mr Kedar had driven his Peugeot on April 2 for a night out with a friend in Norwich, and stayed at his house.

The following day Mr Kedar was unable to drive home – a friend had let the air out of his tyres over fears he was unfit to drive home with alcohol still in his system – and it is thought he decided to walk back to Essex.

Later that day he called a colleague to say he would not be coming to work.

His family subsequently reported him missing to police. He was caught on CCTV withdrawing £100 from a shop in Long Stratton at 6.30am on April 4.

He was last seen in Dickleburgh about three hours later.

Anyone with information on Mr Kedar’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.