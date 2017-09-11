Shoppers can give the Diss Christmas Lights Team bags of help

The team behind Diss’ Christmas lights says it is a case of “every little helps” after it was chosen as one of the supported causes by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Shoppers at the supermarket in the town can pledge their support to one of three shortlisted causes – the Christmas lights switch-on in Diss being one of them – over the coming weeks, which could see them receive a grant of £1,000, £2,000 or £4,000.

The money we will get from Tesco will help us to deliver this year, plus give us a very good start for next year Chris Moyse, chairman, Diss Christmas Lights Team

Chris Moyse, chairman of the Diss Christmas Lights Team, said any money awarded from the scheme would not only help this year’s switch-on, set to take place on Saturday, November 25 – but the 2018 extravaganza, too.

He said the ambition is to create a Christmas event that is “bigger, brighter and better than anything else the town has seen”.

This year, lights will also feature around the Heritage Triangle – which has been boosted following the completion of the £3.4 million Heritage Lottery-funded project.

Mr Moyse said: “We are planning for this year’s event to be a more family-orientated event, which will start at midday rather than 3pm.

“There will be lots more going on in terms of children’s entertainment, magicians and crafts.

“The money we will get from Tesco will help us to deliver this year, plus give us a very good start for next year.”

There will be a vintage fire engine and a fun fair, plus visits from Santa Claus and Mere Quacks star Dinsdale.

There will be refreshments, too – from ale, drinks and foods from around the world – with the stars of Sleeping Beauty, being performed at the Norwich Theatre Royal in December and January, being tasked with delivering the big switch-on.