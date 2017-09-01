Share scheme launched to help buy Cross Keys village pub in Redgrave

The journey of a Redgrave community group to purchase the village’s Cross Keys Pub continues – with some intergalactic help from Star Wars actor George Roubicek.

The Cross Keys was built around the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries and is Grade II listed.

Star Wars actor George Roubicek delivering flyers. Picture: submitted.

With the pub facing an uncertain future, the Redgrave Community Society was formed with the aim of securing the future of the Cross Keys as a community-owned and run pub. It currently consists of five members.

Since its inception, the legal entity has raised £25,950 towards the goal of £300,000.

Last week, the community announced the opportunity to purchase shares in the community society in an attempt to boost funds.

The announcement was made at a meeting at All Saints’ Church in the village. The purchase of shares would help to fund the purchase of the pub.

Society member Fiona Kenworthy said: “The vision for the community pub is based upon suggestions made by local residents several months ago through a survey.

“The plan is to create a charming traditional village pub with a cosy interior and welcoming atmosphere, and to maximise the potential of the beautiful historic building in its idyllic village setting.

“Since the meeting, enthusiastic volunteers have delivered share offer brochures to all the properties in Redgrave, Rickinghall, Botesdale and Hinderclay. This included local resident George Roubicek.”

Mr Roubicek played imperial officer, Commander Praji, in the first Star Wars film, released in 1977. He has also had roles in two James Bond films.

Mrs Kenworthy said: “George has been superb in supporting the cause.”

To keep track of their funds, a ‘pubometer’ has now been constructed on the village green.

The society needs to have achieved its £300.000 target by October when the moratorium of the offer ends.

Mrs Kenworthy added: “I certainly hope we can achieve our goal.

“The pub is the heart of the village and the community has been very supportive so far.”

The group is currently applying for other funding, including loans and grants.

For more information or to support the fundraising, go to redgravecommunitysociety.com.