Sentencing begins over health and safety breaches which claimed four lives

A two-day sentencing has begun at the Old Bailey of two companies and a director who have admitted breaching health and safety regulations which caused the deaths of four men.

Peter Johnson, 42, brothers Daniel Hazelton, 30, and Thomas Hazelton, 26, of Stanton, and Adam Taylor, 28, of Rickinghall, were killed on January 21 2011, when a large steel cage they were working in at Claxton Engineering, in Great Yarmouth, collapsed.

The companies involved in the accident and a director are now facing sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Claxton, of Bureside House, North River Road, Great Yarmouth; Encompass Project Management, of Old Market Street, Thetford; and Encompass’ director David Groucott, of Hinderclay Road, Rickinghall, have admitted breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Claxton makes components for the off-shore oil and gas industry and was in the process of building two enormous units to test their products under pressure.

They hired Encompass Project Management who in turn employed the contractor’s firm Hazegood Construction to carry out the groundworks and build the steel reinforcing cage.

The huge vertical pressure unit had already been installed, but the four victims were in the process of fitting the cage to house the horizontal unit.

The unit was designed to apply 150 tonnes of pressure in controlled conditions.

The cage was set in a two metre foundation and was 23 metres in length with metal passage ways only a foot wide that workmen were forced to squeeze down.

Conditions were so cramped that on the morning of the accident, Groucott, 44, joked to Thomas Hazelton: “I bet you’re glad you went on that diet now Tom.”

Prosecutor Pascal Bates said: “Each time a workman wanted to go in or out they potentially had to go as far as 23 metres if they were in the cage’s southern extremity.

“They had to do that down a space that was less than a foot wide.

“In the context of this case, on a construction site you need to be able to get people out, and if you can’t do that you need a way to get people - the emergency services - in.”

Mr Bates said that not only would the four workmen have been extremely cramped conditions, they would also have been holding up the thick metal bars forming the superstructure of the cage.

The were forced to hold them while connecting them to the growing structure with wire and a pair of pliers.

“It’s quite apparent that this would have been extremely difficult and quite apparent why there should have been a proper risk assessment before construction started,” said the prosecutor.

“Mr Groucott was heard to say ‘I bet you’re glad you went on that diet now Tom’ - I’m aware that comment was humorous and said to one of the more well-built men, and it’s important not to attach to much weight to it with hindsight.

“But it would have been fully apparent to Mr Groucott of the very obvious difficulties.

“The comment was made in the context of a conversation with a Claxton procurement manager about potential escape routes.

“He (the procurement manager) realised that if there was a fire somewhere on site it would take a considerable amount of time for those in the cage to get out if it was necessary to evacuate.

“He accepts that he should have said ‘people can’t get out if they need to, work needs to stop in this case’.

“Mr Groucott said something along the lines of the workers in the cage were professionals and should be left to get on with it.

“It was that afternoon that the cage collapsed.’

Encompass admitted one count of failing to discharge a duty to persons other than employees under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Groucott admitted a similar charge of failing to discharge a duty.

Claxton initially denied any wrong doing, but pleaded guilty to one breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act on the first day of trial at Norwich Crown Court in May this year.

Health and safety charges against a third sub-contractor, Hazegood Construction Ltd, were left to lie on file.

The court heard that a construction design and management co-ordinator - a legal requirement under construction regulations - had not been appointed.

At various stages of the design process this section of the paperwork had been left blank, until at the last moment Groucott said he would take on the role himself.

He accepts that he didn’t perform any of the necessary functions of a CDM coordinator.

Neither had a structural engineer been appointed to oversee the project from design to construction.

Instead, Claxton and Encompass approached various companies for quotes, and had last paid for structural advice in autumn of 2010.

Encompass also breached Health and Safety regulations four times before starting work at the site.

One involved workers building a block of timber flats with no escape route in the event of a fire, another involved the collapse of a metal platform supporting to construction workers.

Groucott, Encompass and Claxton are due to be sentenced tomorrow afternoon.