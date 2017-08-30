Second stage of South Norfolk Council’s boundary review gets underway tomorrow

The second stage of South Norfolk Council’s boundary review gets underway this week.

From tomorrow residents will be able to comment on proposed boundary changes which will be available to view on the council’s website.

In the first round of consultations, which ran over four months and closed on July 12, 631 people and communities took part.

Their responses were considered by The Electoral Arrangements Review Committee earlier this month, and have formed the basis of the new proposals.

Chairman of The Electoral Arrangements Review Committee, Councillor Christopher Kemp, said: “We are required by law to undertake a review around every 15 years to ensure the governance of the parishes continues to be effective and that it reflects the interests and identities of our community.

“It was great to see so many people joining in with the first stage of the consultation and I would encourage anyone who lives in the district to have a look at the proposed plans as the changes could affect them. The changes under consideration will stand or fall dependent upon the quality of the evidence put forward.”

The consultation closes on October 27 and the changes will take effect at the elections in May 2019.

To have your say visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/boundary-and-polling-station-reviews