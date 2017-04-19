Search for missing Clacton man last seen in Dickleburgh continues

Police officers investigating the disappearance of a Clacton man last seen in Dickleburgh have today continued their enquiries along the A140 corridor.

Nigel Kedar, 52, was last seen at 9.30am on Tuesday, April 4, walking southbound through the south Norfolk village towards Ipswich.

Nigel Kedar.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: “The last positive sighting of Nigel was two weeks ago and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Enquiries have revealed that Nigel visited Norwich on Sunday, April 2 and made his way on foot through Long Stratton, Pulham Market and through Dickleburgh. However, his movements are not known from this point onwards.

“I would urge anyone who was travelling in the Dickleburgh, Scole or Diss areas to contact us as you may have vital information which will help us find Nigel.”

The investigation is continuing with specialist officers, including search advisors and assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), but officers are keen to speak with members of the public who may have seen Nigel on or after Tuesday, April 4.

The last positive sighting of Nigel was two weeks ago and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Detective Chief Inspector Marie James

He is described as being white, 5ft 11 tall, of a large build and has short hair. He was wearing dark coloured trousers with a lighter coloured long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 999.