Scole school experiences skateboarding showcase inspired by 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Youngsters at Scole Primary School experienced a skateboarding showcase at the end of last month, inspired by the sport’s upcoming introduction to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The event, organised with the help of Sports Premium funding, saw a specialist company take pupils of each class through the basics of the sport — the latest in a series of sessions at the school for more unconventional sports.

It follows a Bhangra dance day, karate taster session and after school clubs, including archery, fencing, lacrosse and street dance, which have all taken place earlier this year.

Claire Goldsmith, Scole Primary School’s PE co-ordinator, said: “Everyone has had a fabulous day at Scole Primary as the whole school have experienced a skateboarding session with a visiting coach.

“We thought this was an excellent way to introduce the children to this exciting and exhilarating sport, with the hope they will continue with this activity out of school.

“We pride ourselves at Scole on our PE and sporting curriculum and this is another opportunity for the children to participate in a new sport.”