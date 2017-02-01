Scole care home celebrating after ‘Good’ rating from CQC

Staff at a Scole care home have been praised by their manager for their “dedication to promoting high standards”, after achieving an overall ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Oaklands, situated in Norwich Road, is celebrating after its latest CQC report, published last Friday, ranked it ‘Good’ in all five assessment categories, improving upon the overall ‘Requires Improvement’ rating it received in 2014.

The Kingsley Healthcare facility, which supports 53 residents, some of whom suffer from dementia, was hailed by the inspector for its leadership and responsiveness, with staff members described as “caring, kind, respectful and courteous”.

Pat Collins, Oaklands home manager, said they were “passionate” about giving person-centered care, and that they were “delighted” this had been recognised in the report.

She told the Diss Express: “We are very pleased with the report. The staff have all worked hard to get to that standard. That’s all down to their dedictation to promoting high standards of care.”

The inspector also commended Oaklands for their safeguarding provisions and levels of staff training.

The report read: “Staff members knew people well, what they liked and how they wanted to be treated.

“They responded to people’s needs well and support was always available.

Ms Collins stated a key part of the home’s approach was regularly meeting with the relatives of the home residents and collecting feedback.

She added that the staff members are looking to improve wherever they can, in order to reach the ‘Outstanding’ grade at the next inspection, and would aim to train “champions” in certain roles, such as dementia care and infection control.