Schoolchildren unveil art celebrating Framlingham Castle’s conservation project

Schoolchildren in Framlingham have unveiled unique pieces of art at Framlingham Castle, in celebration of the historical site’s ongoing conservation and visitor improvement project.

English Heritage recently ran a competition with the Lower Key Stage 2 pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVA Primary School, asking them to draw pictures relating to the castle and take inspiration from themes such as Mary Tudor or the property’s towers and Tudor chimneys.

Out of more than 80 entries, 26 youngsters will have their picture displayed at the site until May, when the project is due to be completed.

Pam Lord, history co-ordinator at Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School, said: “As a school, we are privileged to be situated so near to Framlingham Castle, which provides us with a rich resource for historical study.

“The castle is part of the children’s landscape, being visible from the school field, and the pupils were really enthusiastic about being part of this competition.”

Chantelle Joysury, Education Marketing Manager at English Heritage, added: “We received some fantastic pictures and choosing the winning drawings was incredibly difficult.

“We hope our visitors enjoy looking at them as much as we have.”