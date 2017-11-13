Safe stolen in Attleborough

Police are investigating a burglary in Attleborough which saw a safe stolen.
The incident happened in Edenside Drive between 4pm and 6.30pm on Friday, November 10.
A safe, containing cash, was taken from the property.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Sarah Warner at Thetford CID on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.