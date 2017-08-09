Rushford teen braves a trim for the Little Princess Trust

A Rushford teenager suffering from cancer has made the brave decision to have her long hair donated to charity – and raise almost £4,000 in the process.

Poppy Cruse, who is 18 and studies at West Suffolk College, discovered a lump on her neck in May. This was diagnosed as stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma a month later.

She says she wants to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust to give something back before she undergoes her second cycle of chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital – with several more cycles to follow.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provide wigs to children with cancer to help them cope when they lose their hair. The trust is making a wig for Poppy.

Poppy said: “Over the past couple of months mine and my family’s lives have been completely turned upside down by my diagnosis.”

Poppy brought forward her appointment at JC Beauty in Thetford when her hair suddenly began to fall out.

She added: “It’s more stressful with my hair falling out, at least now I get it all cut off I don’t have to worry about my hair.”

Hairdresser Carlie Vincent plaited Poppy’s hair and performed the big snip.

Poppy has set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £900 to cover the cost of the charity making a free wig for a boy or a girl.

But, Poppy has smashed her original target and raised almost £4,000 with the help of 164 supporters.

In response to her fundraising success, Poppy said: “I am completely overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and support. I really didn’t think I would raise that much.”

For more information or to support Poppy, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/poppy-cruse.