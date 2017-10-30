Roydon villagers say proposals would be ‘cutting us in half’ as they march over boundary changes

Villagers turned out in force on Sunday morning to protest against proposed boundary changes that would see 472 Roydon homes reclassified as being in the market own of Diss.

Under the changes set for May 2019, 43 per cent of 1,098 Roydon homes would move.

It was a fabulous show of strength and solidarity, again demonstrating a great sense of community collaboration between residents, friends, church, parish council and pub Mark Emsden

Starting at Brewers Green, the group, led by Peter Knights and wearing bright yellow jackets, marched with banners and placards.

They made their way along Factory Lane, through the Long Meadow estate, via Denmark and Tottington Lane, ending at Roydon Church Parish Room and the White Hart pub. Mark Emsden of the Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole group said: “It was a fabulous show of strength and solidarity, again demonstrating a great sense of community collaboration between residents, friends, church, parish council and pub.

“We are a village with a strong identity and we don’t want to lose that.

He added: “The proposed boundary change, effectively cutting us in half, would not be beneficial in any way.

“As yet, nobody has come forward with a logical, sensible solution – other than our own suggestion to leave things exactly as they are.”

The second stage of South Norfolk Council’s boundary review consultation closed at midnight today.

More than 600 people and communities joined in the first round of consultations, putting forward suggested changes to the parish boundaries.

The second round allowed comments on the suggestions.

The responses will be considered by the Electoral Arrangements Review Committee and it will make recommendations to a full South Norfolk Council meeting for a final decision.

Chairman of the review committee, councillor Christopher Kemp, said: “We are required by law to undertake a review around every 15 years to ensure the governance of the parishes continues to be effective and that it reflects the interests and identities of our community.”

To have your say, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/boundary-and-polling-sta tion-reviews .