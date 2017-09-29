Roydon residents unhappy after proposal to move nearly 500 houses into Diss

Roydon residents are fearful their tax bill could increase as a result of proposed boundary changes, which could see nearly half of the village’s houses classified under Diss.

The second stage of South Norfolk Council’s boundary review got under way in August, after 631 people and communities engaged in the first round earlier this year.

Tottington Lane in Roydon Picture: Mecha Morton

The proposed changes, which would affect houses in Appletree Lane, Brushmakers Way, Denmark Lane, Factory Lane, Farm Close, Linden Grove, Louies Lane, Millway Avenue, Potash Lane, Shelfanger Road, Store Street, Tottington Lane, would see 472 of the 1,098 properties classed under Diss, rather than Roydon.

Any proposed changes would be implemented in May 2019.

A band D Roydon resident pays the village authority £23.09 – but their counterparts in Diss currently pay £163.92.

Villagers expressed their concerns at a meeting in the village hall on Tuesday night.

People do not want to live in a town. They want to live in a village, where they have been all these years Anthony Allen

Parish councillor Jenny Shorter said many residents at the meeting were “not happy” with the proposal.

And the Diss Express understands a petition opposing the boundary changes in Roydon has already attracted more than 60 signatures.

Anthony Allen, 55, has lived in Tottington Lane – one of the potentially affected streets – for 27 years.

He said concerns ranged from an increase in council tax to a potential change in house valuation.

“If this goes through, that is not just going to be the selected areas, it is going to affect the whole of Roydon,” he said.

“Personally, and everybody I have spoken to up and down the lane agrees, I’m not happy with it.

“The people I have spoken to did not have a clue what is was all about, and had not received a letter about it.”

“People do not want to live in a town. They want to live in a village, where they have been all these years.”

The second phase of the consultation runs until October 27.

At a September meeting, Diss Town Council supported the principle of the proposed boundary change.

Councillors referred consideration of proposals for ‘landmarks on the ground’ for the exact boundary to the task and finish group, which is due to report back at the next full council meeting.

Chairman of the electoral arrangements review committee, councillor Christopher Kemp, said: “We are required by law to undertake a review around every 15 years to ensure the governance of the parishes continues to be effective and that it reflects the interests and identities of our community.

“It was great to see so many people joining in with the first stage of the consultation and I would encourage anyone who lives in the district to have a look at the proposed plans as the changes could affect them.

“The changes under consideration will stand or fall dependent upon the quality of the evidence put forward.”

Have your say by completing an online survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/parish. Or, you can email review@s-norfolk.gov.uk, or write to Electoral Services Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.