Roydon girl guides lend a helping hand at Waveney foodbank

The 1st Roydon Girl Guides have been busy helping those in need within the local community.

On the November 21, the unit visited the local foodbank in Waveney with armful of donations and keen helping hands.

Last term, the unit was visited by a guest from the foodbank whose stories inspired the girl guides to help out.

The girls brought crates of donations which will really help the foodbank to continue its work. Their donations included items which the foodbank is running specifically low on and also donations of what a typical food parcel would include.

Assistant guide leader Emily Pilsbury-Gaunt, said that the unsuspecting volunteers were very pleased to find several food parcels filled the next morning in addition to lots of donations and the guides were all understanding of just how much help they would be giving and assisting to those need.