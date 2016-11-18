Roydon Early Years has some ‘Good’ news

Children and staff at Roydon Early Years are celebrating some ‘Good’ news.

They were found to be ‘Good’ following an inspection by government watchdog Ofsted last month. The report found staff were “excellent” role models for the children and demonstrate an “unwavering commitment” to their safety and wellbeing.

Tammy Batchelor , manager and supervisor, said: “I for one am extremely proud and lucky to do the job I do, to work with the children and families at our setting and to have the amazing staff team that we have.

“Big thanks have to go to all the staff for all the hard work they put in and also to all you lovely families out there, past and present, that have helped shape us into the amazing place we are now.”

Roydon Early Years has been operating for more than 40 years, and currently runs in the village hall.

It is now taking bookings for September 2017. To apply, contact tammybat@gmail.com or 07946 688601.

For more information, visit www.roydonearlyyears.weebly.com