Rotary Club of Diss Waveney helps student learn new skills

A young student has just completed a week-long personal development course, thanks to the Rotary Club of Diss Waveney.

Sophie Foreman, who is a trainee at Diss-based property development company G Howell & Son Ltd, completed the course this month.

The Rotary Youth Award (RYLA) is a residential programme run by Cambridgeshire County Council leading to a continuing professional development qualification.

The course is designed to improve participants’ confidence and their understanding of themselves.

The programme includes fundamentals of positive leadership, the building of self-confidence and self-esteem, as well as problem solving and conflict management.

“The aim is to take people out of their comfort zones and show that we can do things we might never have thought possible,” said Sophie, who is currently a second year student at the University of Winchester.

The course included sailing, canoeing and kayaking, as well as high wire work, obstacle courses and overnight trekking, both in teams and individually.

The Rotary Club is looking for another candidate for the next year and anyone interested in learning more should email info@disswaveneyrotary.org.uk.