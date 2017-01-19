Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for legendary YES keyboardist and Scole resident Rick Wakeman

Scole resident and legendary YES keyboardist Rick Wakeman is to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted as part of the band’s ‘Union’ tour line-up. Other inductees in 2017 include ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam and Tupac, and the ceremony will take place in Brooklyn, New York, on April 7. Wakeman initially said he would not attend the ceremony, but changed his mind after the Hall of Fame agreed to present a posthumous award to the wife of former bandmate Chris Squire.

A statement on his website read: “I am very pleased to announce that as the Hall of Fame have now agreed to present Chris Squire’s wife with a posthumous award acknowledging his massive contribution to YES, I have agreed to attend the Induction ceremony in New York to both stand proudly with my fellow band mates Jon and Trevor and also to watch Chris’s wife Scottie collect this well deserved award on his behalf.

“I also hope that this move to acknowledge members of bands who sadly did not live to receive their own honour, means they can get them posthumously in the future”.