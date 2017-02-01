Robbery in Diss sets off appeal for witnesses

A teenager was assaulted and robbed in Diss yesterday morning, prompting a police appeal for witnesses to the crime.

The incident occurred between 7.50am and 8.10am, when the teenage victim was walking along Fisher Road through the park.

A man sat on a bench is said to have approached the victim and pushed him to the floor, before assaulting him and stealing an undisclosed amount of money from his bag.

The suspect is described as a white man between the age of 18 and 25, around six feet tall and of medium build, with short and wavy blonde coloured hair.

He was wearing a white top, an orange/yellow coat and black gloves.

Norfolk Police is appealing for anybody who may have witnesses the crime or who has any information about the suspect to come forward.

If you have information, please call PC Jon Phillips at Diss Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.