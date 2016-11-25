Roadworks set to close Palgrave road

Roadworks in Palgrave next month will see a road closed.

The Green is being closed to all traffic at a point between the Lion Road/Priory Road crossroads and Palgrave Primary School whilst a new gas connection is made.

It will be closed from December 5 to December 8.

Consequently there will not be any north-south route through the village for the duration of the closure.

A diversion will be in place via Upper Rose Lane, Victoria Road, Park Road, Denmark Street, Denmark Hill, although there is currently no advance signage for traffic leaving the A143 using Lion Road, Priory Road or Crossing Road.

Another temporary road closure in Palgrave, for The Green, is provisionally scheduled for January 2 to January 20.

This is to allow Suffolk County Council Highways contractors to undertake remedial drainage works.