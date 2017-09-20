Roadshow heading to Norfolk and Suffolk to boost the region’s businesses

Free business roadshows are set to offer advice and funding support to small-to-medium enterprises across Norfolk and Suffolk this autumn.

The New Anglia Growth Hub will host short sessions to give companies the opportunity to find out about funding and financial support and to speak to the Growth Hub’s business advisers for impartial advice.

The New Anglia Growth Hub aims to provide access to a range of advice and services for businesses both new and well-established.

Nigel Best, New Anglia Growth Hub manager, said: “These free roadshows are a great opportunity for business owners to come and find out more about the support that’s available to help them grow.

“Our business advisers have given over 30,000 hours of free support to businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk over the past three years – but we know that there are firms looking for help and information.

“I’d encourage any business to drop into one of the sessions and find out more about the support available.”

The roadshows will start in North Walsham on October 5. There will be roadshows making two stops in the Diss Express area. One in Framlingham will take place on October 10, and another will take place in Diss on November 16.

The final roadshow will take place on December 7 in Dereham.

For information and to book, visit www.newangliagrowthhub.co.uk/new-anglia-growth-hub-roadshows or call the New Anglia Growth Hub on 0300 333 6536.