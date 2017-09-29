Road closure set for two nights on A11 at Snetterton

The A11 at Snetterton will be closed for two nights in October to allow for surfacing works.

Work will begin on Thursday, October 12 to carry out the work, Snetterton Interchange Southbound Roundabout, lasting two nights – subject to weather conditions.

The site will include the roundabout and Beacon Hill approach, with the closure taking place overnight from 7pm to 7am.

A fully signed official diversion route via the A11 London Road, B1111 Larling interchange and Shropham Road interchange will be in operation each night.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time – but Norfolk County Council says some disruption in “inevitable”.

The work will cost £46,000.