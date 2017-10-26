Road closure set for Tharston as Chequers Road resurfaced

Work to resurface the carriageway of Chequers Road, Tharston, will see the road closed all day on on Sunday, October 29 – weather permitting.

The work will be carried out between 7.30am and 7pm. A fully-signed diversion via Flowerpot Lane, The Street and Swan Lane will be in operation for the duration of the work.

The site will extend from the junction with Flowerpot Lane for a distance of 80 metres.

Highways officials say access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times, although there may be some disruption.

The work, which will cost £24,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department contractors.

A county council statement adds that it would like to thank people for their patience while the work to replace the worn-out road surface goes ahead.