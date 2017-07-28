Road closure in Hoxne as north Suffolk water supply to get drop of improvements

The water supply between Eye and Hoxne, near Syleham, is to be the subject of a £450,000 investment from Essex and Suffolk Water.

About 3.2km of new pipes are to be installed between now and October, which it is hoped will improve the drinking water supply network.

This upgrade work will help to reduce interruptions to supply for our customers and make sure we have secure and reliable supplies of water Daren Still, project manager, Essex and Suffolk Water

It means a road closure will be in place for nine weeks in Eye Road in Hoxne, at the junction with Cookley Road (B1117) to Brickpits, Hoxne, and a diversion is in place using Cookley Road, Horham Road, Hoxne Road, Denham Road and Abbey Hill.

Daren Still, project manager for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “The pipes we are replacing will help to ensure there is a robust water supply network in the local area.

“This upgrade work will help to reduce interruptions to supply for our customers and make sure we have secure and reliable supplies of water. We will be using a directional drilling technique, where possible, to ensure disruption is reduced to an absolute minimum. I’d like to apologise for the disruption and to thank the communities and customers for their cooperation while we carry out this vital work.”

A spokesperson added Essex and Suffolk Water will be working closely with Suffolk County Council to reduce impact and minimise any inconvenience to customers and the public.

For more visit www.eswater.co.uk