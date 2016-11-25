Riddlesworth school ventures down memory lane for 70th anniversary

Riddlesworth Hall School ventured on a nostalgic trip down memory lane last week, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its official opening.

The preparatory school, whose most famous alumnus was the late Diana Princess of Wales, played host to more than 300 former pupils and staff from all over the world including Germany, Uganda and Australia.

Following a catered lunch, the guests heard speeches and had a chance to look at school memorabilia from as far back as 1946, all the way up to the present day.

During the event, Lingtoa Kong, the new owner of Riddlesworth School, also outlined plans to introduce new facilities, including the in-progress ICT suite and the refurbished swimming pool, and to increase teaching to GCSE level.

Finally, a celebration cake was cut by headteacher Paul Cochrane, along with former headmistress Pat Wood and former headmaster Colin Campbell.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be leading Riddlesworth Hall,” Mr Cochrane said.

“It’s a very exciting time for the school and we look forward to welcoming new children to continue the outstanding ethos displayed by the returning pupils last weekend.”