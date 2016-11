A south Norfolk school’s autumn fair last year raised £1,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) — with two representatives of the charity paying children a visit last week to say thank you.

Children from Riddlesworth Hall School were given an insight into how quickly the team has to respond to calls, and how important it is messages are received and passed on quickly.

Pupils were told their fundraising would be enough to cover fuel costs for one day.