Rickinghall’s Bell Inn aiming to be community hub after celebrating one year in business

The managers of the Bell Inn in Rickinghall have set their sights on making the pub a hub of the community, after celebrating one year in business.

About 200 visitors flocked to the public house in The Street on Saturday afternoon for its one-year anniversary party to mark 12 months since the business first reopened under new management.

Featuring local independent broadcasters Park Radio, the event also saw a ribbon cut on a new children’s play area, as part of the pub’s effort to grow “bigger and better” in its second year.

Jordan Fox, who manages the pub alongside Lindsey Booty, explained the pair had joined forces to take on the Bell Inn following its initial closure, having both worked there previously, adding that the response from the village since then had been brilliant.

“We want it to be part of the community. We want it to be a real hub,” she said.

“We live by good-quality, locally-produced food. We try to keep all of our suppliers in a 25-mile radius.

“And we have happy staff. We have got a really great team behind us.

“We have tried to take all of the best bits from past licensees and put them all together.

“The community has been absolutely brilliant, so we always try to give back to them as much as we can.”

She added that there were also plans for renovations and improvements to the accommodation in the coming months, with the goal of giving the pub a “more boutique feel”.

To learn more about the Bell Inn in Rickinghall, call 01379 898 445 or go online at www.thebell rickinghall.co.uk.