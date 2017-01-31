Rickinghall Co-op store re-opens after major refurbishment

The Rickinghall Co-operative store re-opened its doors to customers at the end of last week, following a major scheme of refurbishments to modernise the shop’s interior.

The store, located in The Street, was one of two Co-op locations in Suffolk to benefit from a £571,000 total investment, allowing for the introduction of new fixtures and fittings, energy efficient refrigeration technology and LED lighting, which are aimed at minimising impacts on the environment.

Staff officially cut the ribbon on the renovated shop with a ceremony held last Friday.

Rosie Cole, the Rickinghall store manager, said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look store.

“The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.”

The Rickinghall Co-op follows opening hours of 7am until 10pm between Monday and Saturday, and 9am until 5pm on Sundays.

For further information, please go to the Central England Co-operative website at www.centralengland.coop