Responders give demonstrations after Wortwell pub successfully raises funds for defibrillator

It was all about saving lives on Tuesday night at the Wortwell Bell pub in Wortwell as the Waveney First Responders demonstrated how to use a defibrillators – after the pub’s owners fundraised for one to be installed.

Liz and Chris Shore, 43 and 44, raised £2,500 for a defibrillator to be placed on the side of their pub.

Mrs Shore said: “It’s a small village and the community needs this essential equipment.

“It’s fantastic to have a defibrillator and for people to learn these life saving skills.”

Ten people attended the presentation, where responders demonstrated Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques and how to use the defibrillator.