Residents vote in favour of Attleborough’s Neighbourhood Plan in referendum vote

It has been revealed that more than 90 per cent of voters who turned out yesterday voted to back a Norfolk town’s neighbourhood plan.

In a public consultation vote held by Attleborough Town Council, there was a 29.7 per cent turn out. The end result saw 2542 (93.1 per cent) voting in favour of the plan and 190 (6.9 per cent) voting against.

This Neighbourhood Plan is the culmination of over five years’ work in ensuring Attleborough will be well positioned for the next 20 years Cllr Jeremy Burton

The Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan (ANP) sets out the future for the town and how it will accommodate growth. The ANP covers a period from 2016 to 2036, and comes ahead of an extra 4,000 planned homes in the town.

The ANP considers various aspects of the town’s future, including the need for adequate infrastructure, employment sites, open spaces, health and education, which are required to support this growing town.

Town Mayor, Cllr Jeremy Burton said: “Attleborough Town Council is immensely proud that the people of the town have put their faith in us and voted ‘Yes’ to the Neighbourhood Plan. This could prove one of the most significant events in the Town’s history.

“This Neighbourhood Plan is the culmination of over five years’ work in ensuring Attleborough will be well positioned for the next 20 years in enriching the Town and making it a fantastic place to live.

“Now the work will enter another stage in ensuring that this plan is followed by all planning authorities and especially Breckland. We as a Town Council are determined to follow this Plan through and ensure that Attleborough is not a dormitory Town and we will work hard to bring better facilities to the Town. “The Neighbourhood Plan is a journey and not a destination, but I do think this is a significant milestone and puts the Town into a fantastic opportunity to push on and become a model Breckland Town for the benefit of everyone.”

Cllr Tony Perkins, chairman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, told the Diss Express: “We are very please with the vote of confidence given by Attleborugh’s residents and it has taken a lot of hard work to get it passed the referendum stage.

“I am just delighted at the result. Neighbourhood plans are a real shot in the arm for communities who want to have a say in the future of their neighbourhood.”