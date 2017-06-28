Region’s mental health trust named among worst for out-of-area placements

Mental health patients in Suffolk and Norfolk are being forced to seek treatment away from home in higher numbers than almost anywhere else in the country, new figures have revealed.

Figures compiled by the British Medical Association (BMA) show a shocking rise in the number of patients being sent out of area for treatment, with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) named among the four worst offending trusts nationwide.

It sent 359 patients out of area in the first nine months of the 2016-17 financial year – an increase of almost 41 per cent on the entire previous year – forcing them, on average, to make round trip journeys of more than eight hours by public transport and five hours, 10 minutes by car.

The BMA’s findings also revealed the NSFT is spending millions of pounds more on placing patients in out-of-area beds, £2,955,600 more in the same 2016-17 period than all of 2015-16.

Dr Andrew Molodynski, mental health policy lead for the BMA’s consultants committee, said patients are being routinely failed ‘with tragic consequences’.

He added: “Being sent long distances for treatment has an impact on patients’ care and recovery. There have been tragic cases where coroners have ruled that the difficulties families have visiting a relative receiving care, as well as poor communication between hospitals in other regions and local mental health services contributed to deaths.”

A spokeswoman for the NSFT said reducing out of area numbers ‘remains a priority’ for the Trust in order to improve the quality of its services and support its financial sustainability.

She said: “We do not want to send any patient who requires a bed out of area. We understand how distressing this can be for the person and for those close to them, especially at a vulnerable time.

“However, if an individual is in crisis and an inpatient bed is the safest option for them – and on the given day local beds are full – it is in their best interest to receive a bed elsewhere, rather than remain at risk at home.

“If all of our beds are full, we will look to other providers within our local area, such as Mundesley Hospital, in North Norfolk, or in a neighbouring county before looking further afield.”